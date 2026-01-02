Turmoil in Tehran: Escalating Protests, US-Iran Tensions

Protests across Iran intensified Friday, driven by economic hardship and discontent with the government, leading to seven deaths. The unrest, partially prompted by the diminishing value of the rial, has seen demonstrators vocally oppose the nation's theocratic regime.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump and Iranian officials exchanged sharp threats. Trump vowed support for protesters on his Truth Social platform, while Iranian leaders responded by warning against US interference, attributing some of the unrest to external influences without evidence.

Despite Iran's indication of a possible negotiation stance to ease sanctions after halting uranium enrichment, no talks have been scheduled. The international community, particularly the US and Israel, remains wary of Iran's nuclear ambitions amid ongoing regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)