Delhi Honors Artisans: Inaugurates Enhanced Rajya Shilpkar and Dakshata Puraskar

The Delhi government has updated its awards for artisans, boosting prize money and categories. The initiative aims to uplift local handicrafts through the Rajya Shilpkar and Rajya Dakshata Puraskar. Notable enhancements include a threefold increase in prizes and expanded eligibility for women and other groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 00:04 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 00:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government announced new guidelines to honor master artisans with the Rajya Shilpkar and Rajya Dakshata Puraskar, as part of an effort to promote local handicrafts. Officials confirmed the initiative aims to foster creativity and recognize the contributions of craftspeople across 24 categories.

The scheme now features six Rajya Shilpkar Puraskars, one of which is reserved exclusively for women, and 18 Rajya Dakshata Puraskars. The awards have a threefold increase in prize money, reflecting the government's commitment to the crafts sector.

Under the revised scheme, artisans are required to submit two samples in various categories supported by technical details. With a two-tier selection process, the city's rich cultural heritage in crafts like brassware and terracotta is set to receive a significant boost.

