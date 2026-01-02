IDC Recommends RBI Proposals for Foreign Banks Seeking Operations in India

The Inter-Departmental Committee (IDC), chaired by Shri M. Nagaraju, Secretary of the Department of Financial Services (DFS), convened today to examine proposals submitted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) concerning foreign banks interested in establishing branches, representative offices, or subsidiaries within India.

The meeting brought together key member ministries and departments including the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Department of Commerce (DoC), along with senior officials from the RBI. This multi-ministry engagement ensures a comprehensive and coordinated review of foreign banking proposals.

After extensive deliberations, the Committee recommended all proposals placed before it, signalling alignment among the participating ministries and the regulator.

As the nodal body, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) oversees the evaluation of applications from both foreign and domestic banks. Before forming a consensus, the IDC consults:

MHA for national security clearance,

MEA for geopolitical and diplomatic assessment, and

DoC for trade and economic impact analysis.

This structured, inter-ministerial process ensures that decisions regarding foreign bank entry are examined from security, political, and economic perspectives, helping maintain the integrity, stability, and strategic alignment of India’s financial ecosystem.

The Committee’s recommendations mark an important step in facilitating foreign participation in India’s banking sector while upholding robust regulatory oversight.