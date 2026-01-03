Dress Code Controversy at Marathi Literary Meet

Renowned author Pradeep Kokare, a recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Award, encountered an unexpected hurdle at the 99th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan on Saturday. Kokare was reportedly stopped at the entrance by police for wearing a black shirt, contravening security protocols tied to the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The literary gathering, inaugurated by Fadnavis in Satara, became embroiled in controversy as Kokare voiced his objections. 'Police at the gate denied me entry in a black shirt, stating it violated a dress code enforced due to the chief minister's attendance,' Kokare explained. He further criticized the lack of advance notice about this prohibition.

Responding to the incident, Satara Superintendent of Police Tushar Joshi clarified that restrictions on black attire were a precautionary response to threats of protest involving black flags. The incident has ignited a discussion about the intersection of security measures and personal expression at cultural events.

