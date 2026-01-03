Mauritius President Visits Andhra Pradesh for World Telugu Conference
Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool has begun his six-day tour of India, arriving in Andhra Pradesh. He will be attending the World Telugu Conference in Guntur. The president, accompanied by his family, was welcomed at Gannavaram Airport by State Tourism Minister K Durgesh before traveling to Guntur.
Landing at Gannavaram Airport near Vijayawada, President Gokhool was accompanied by family members and warmly received by State Tourism Minister K Durgesh, according to an official press release.
After his arrival, President Gokhool proceeded to Guntur in a convoy. His participation in the conference underscores the cultural ties between Mauritius and India.