Left Menu

Mauritius President Visits Andhra Pradesh for World Telugu Conference

Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool has begun his six-day tour of India, arriving in Andhra Pradesh. He will be attending the World Telugu Conference in Guntur. The president, accompanied by his family, was welcomed at Gannavaram Airport by State Tourism Minister K Durgesh before traveling to Guntur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 03-01-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 19:20 IST
Mauritius President Visits Andhra Pradesh for World Telugu Conference
  • Country:
  • India

Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool commenced a six-day tour of India with his arrival in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. The visit, which spans from January 3 to 8, includes participation in the World Telugu Conference in Guntur.

Landing at Gannavaram Airport near Vijayawada, President Gokhool was accompanied by family members and warmly received by State Tourism Minister K Durgesh, according to an official press release.

After his arrival, President Gokhool proceeded to Guntur in a convoy. His participation in the conference underscores the cultural ties between Mauritius and India.

TRENDING

1
TMC's New Wage Promise: A Game-Changer for Bengal's Tea Workers?

TMC's New Wage Promise: A Game-Changer for Bengal's Tea Workers?

 India
2
Chilling Winter: Northern India in the Grip of a Cold Wave

Chilling Winter: Northern India in the Grip of a Cold Wave

 India
3
Global Reactions to U.S. Military Action in Venezuela

Global Reactions to U.S. Military Action in Venezuela

 Global
4
Ajit Pawar Slams BJP for Pune's Development Woes Ahead of Civic Polls

Ajit Pawar Slams BJP for Pune's Development Woes Ahead of Civic Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026