Mauritius President Visits Andhra Pradesh for World Telugu Conference

Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool commenced a six-day tour of India with his arrival in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. The visit, which spans from January 3 to 8, includes participation in the World Telugu Conference in Guntur.

Landing at Gannavaram Airport near Vijayawada, President Gokhool was accompanied by family members and warmly received by State Tourism Minister K Durgesh, according to an official press release.

After his arrival, President Gokhool proceeded to Guntur in a convoy. His participation in the conference underscores the cultural ties between Mauritius and India.