Sikkim CM Attends Global Buddhist Prayer for Peace

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang partook in a significant Buddhist prayer event at Bodhgaya in Bihar over the weekend.

The 40th International Kagyu Monlam Chenmo, led by Goshri Gyaltsab Rinpoche, united monks, lamas, and devotees globally to pray for peace, harmony, and compassion, embodying Tibetan Buddhism's Kagyu teachings.

Tamang shared his spiritually uplifting experience online, highlighting the prayers' focus on global peace and prosperity, which he believes strengthens spiritual bonds worldwide.

