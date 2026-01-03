Left Menu

Sikkim CM Attends Global Buddhist Prayer for Peace

Sikkim's Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang participated in the 40th International Kagyu Monlam Chenmo at Bodhgaya, Bihar, alongside monks, lamas, and devotees. The event aimed to promote global peace and compassion, aligning with Tibetan Buddhism teachings. Tamang described the gathering as a spiritually uplifting experience, emphasizing its message of harmony and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 03-01-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 21:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang partook in a significant Buddhist prayer event at Bodhgaya in Bihar over the weekend.

The 40th International Kagyu Monlam Chenmo, led by Goshri Gyaltsab Rinpoche, united monks, lamas, and devotees globally to pray for peace, harmony, and compassion, embodying Tibetan Buddhism's Kagyu teachings.

Tamang shared his spiritually uplifting experience online, highlighting the prayers' focus on global peace and prosperity, which he believes strengthens spiritual bonds worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

