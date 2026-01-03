'Jana Nayagan' Trailer Ignites Fan Frenzy for Vijay's Political Farewell

The release of Vijay's anticipated political drama 'Jana Nayagan' trailer sent waves of excitement across fan communities on Saturday. Premiering on YouTube, the trailer rapidly amassed millions of views in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages, illustrating the actor's immense popularity.

The film's trailer launch triggered fervent celebrations among his followers, especially in cities like Chennai and Madurai, where ardent fans performed traditional rituals to honor the star actor.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker H Vinoth, the movie features a prominent cast and is set for a worldwide theatrical release on January 9, coinciding with the Pongal festival. This release follows an emotional audio launch event where Vijay announced his plans to dedicate himself fully to his political ambition.