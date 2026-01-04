Prateek Pachauri Hosts Transformative Acting Workshop in Jaipur

Left Menu

Acclaimed actor Prateek Pachauri, known for roles in 'Panchayat' and 'Paatal Lok', will host 'An Actor Within', a comprehensive acting workshop in Jaipur. The event, held at Prime Habitare, runs from January 12 to 17 and features industry experts to help aspiring actors hone their skills.

Updated: 04-01-2026 11:56 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 11:56 IST
Acclaimed actor Prateek Pachauri, renowned for his roles in popular series such as 'Panchayat' and 'Paatal Lok', is set to host an immersive acting workshop titled 'An Actor Within'. Scheduled to take place in Rundal village, Jaipur, from January 12 to 17, the workshop promises a blend of performance training, wellness, and industry mentorship.

The event, nestled in the tranquil Aravalli hills at Prime Habitare, will see participants engage in a six-day residential programme designed to equip aspiring actors and creative professionals with the tools they need to succeed. Joining Pachauri at the workshop will be casting director Navneet Ranga and yoga trainer Sharmila Asha Suresh.

Organiser Akash Gaur emphasized the programme's focus on building strong foundations for an acting career through embodied learning and real-world industry exposure. Each day will begin with restorative yoga and body-conditioning sessions, setting the pace for the comprehensive training ahead.

