Tragic Family Accident: Tractor-Trolley Collision Claims Three Lives in Uttar Pradesh

A family of four was involved in a tragic accident when their motorcycle was hit by a tractor-trolley on Jansath Road, resulting in the deaths of a couple and their daughter, while their son was critically injured.

  • Country:
  • India

A devastating accident on Jansath Road claimed the lives of a couple and their daughter, leaving their six-year-old son critically injured when a tractor-trolley collided with their motorcycle, police reported on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred in the Nai Mandi area as Sonu, aged 30, his wife Radhika, 27, daughter Riya, 10, and son Kala, were enroute to their village, Jadoda. A detailed investigation is being conducted following the deaths and the boy's critical hospitalization.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal has visited the bereaved family, providing support and checking on the injured child, while the bodies have been sent for postmortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

