Family Feud Leads to Fatal Land Dispute: Arrests Made in Uttar Pradesh

In a shocking turn of events, police have arrested four individuals, including family members of the victim, in connection with the murder of a 60-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district. The arrests include the woman's daughter-in-law and grandson, shedding light on a troubling family feud.

The Superintendent of Police, Aparna Rajat Kaushik, revealed that Sunita Devi had reported her mother-in-law Shivpata's death on New Year's Day, attributing it to a land dispute. Initial suspicions led to the registration of a case under the SC/ST Act against several individuals at Musafirkhana police station.

However, a deeper investigation by Musafirkhana Circle Officer Atul Kumar Singh exposed a sinister plot. Sunita, her son Brijesh, and their associates Moin and Santosh were found to have orchestrated the attack, aiming to falsely implicate rivals. The four accused have now been detained and await court proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)