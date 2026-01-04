Left Menu

Tirumala Temple Doors Shut During Eclipse

The renowned Tirumala Temple will be closed to devotees from 9 am to 7:30 pm on March 3 due to a lunar eclipse. After completion of purification rites, it will reopen for visits. Rituals like Ashtadala Pada Padmaradhana and Kalyanotsavam are canceled, as announced by temple authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 04-01-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 16:55 IST
The famed Tirumala Temple, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, is set to close to the public on March 3, from 9 am to 7.30 pm, due to a lunar eclipse, according to temple authorities.

The temple will undergo cleansing rituals, known as 'suddhi', following the eclipse, with doors reopening for devotees at 8.30 pm for offline darshan. The lunar eclipse is expected to last around three-and-a-half hours, from 3.20 pm to 6.47 pm.

Several services, including the Ashtadala Pada Padmaradhana, Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, and more, are canceled during this period, according to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. Officials have requested devotees to adhere to the altered schedule for the day.

