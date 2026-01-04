Left Menu

Gangasagar Mela: Record Pilgrims Expected Amid Coastal Erosion Concerns

Gangasagar Mela anticipates over 1.5 crore pilgrims in 2023 due to the absence of the Kumbh Mela. Concerns rise over coastal erosion threatening the Kapil Muni temple. Local government efforts and a new bridge project aim to support pilgrims and mitigate risks.

Kolkata | Updated: 04-01-2026 20:51 IST
The Gangasagar Mela, a significant religious event, is expected to attract over 1.5 crore pilgrims this year, attributed to the absence of the Kumbh Mela. Swami Gyandas Maharaj's successor, Mohant Sanjay Das, emphasized the increasing number of Sanatani Hindu devotees visiting the Kapil Muni temple, situated where the Ganga converges with the Bay of Bengal.

Das highlighted the critical threat posed by coastal erosion to the temple's location, which is alarmingly close to the advancing sea. He called for the central government's urgent intervention to prevent further damage, noting that two temples have already succumbed to the sea's encroachment over the years.

Meanwhile, Das praised efforts by the Mamata Banerjee administration to combat erosion and endorsed the proposed bridge over the River Muriganga, which will facilitate easier access for both pilgrims and residents. The new bridge is heralded as a vital development, akin to historical endeavors like the Ram Setu. The sacred Makar Sankranti dip is scheduled between January 14 and 15.

