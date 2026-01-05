‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Soars Beyond $1 Billion Mark Globally

James Cameron's latest sci-fi masterpiece, 'Avatar: Fire and Ash,' has hit a major milestone, surpassing $1 billion in global box office revenue. The film is the director's fourth to achieve this feat, confirming his ability to craft blockbuster hits.

The film transported audiences back to the spellbinding world of Pandora, where its captivating visuals and engaging storytelling continued to draw crowds worldwide. With a total of $1.03 billion in ticket sales globally, Cameron reaffirmed his status in the world of big-budget cinema.

According to Walt Disney Studios, 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' joined an elite group of films within the director's oeuvre, which includes some of the highest-grossing films of all time, highlighting the sustained appeal of the 'Avatar' franchise.