Tensions Rise Between BJP and Shiv Sena in Thane

Tensions between Mahayuti alliance partners BJP and Shiv Sena escalated at the Thane Municipal Corporation, following a turbulent general body meeting. The friction has led to demands from the BJP, including live telecasts of proceedings, countered by stern warnings from Shiv Sena.

The controversy erupted after the civic administration bypassed the question-and-answer hour, clearing proposals without discussion. BJP corporator Namrata Koli petitioned for mandatory live broadcasts to ensure transparency in decision-making, emphasizing the need for citizen awareness.

Shiv Sena's Pawan Kadam dismissed allegations of unfair fund distribution, defending the contributions of both parties to city projects under Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Additional friction arose from debates over the recital of 'Vande Mataram', leading to warnings of increased aggression.

