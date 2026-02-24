Tensions Rise Between BJP and Shiv Sena in Thane
The Mahayuti alliance partners BJP and Shiv Sena experienced heightened tensions at the Thane Municipal Corporation following a chaotic general body meeting. The discord led to demands by the BJP and retaliatory warnings by Shiv Sena. Disputes involved live streaming demands and accusations of unfair fund distribution.
- Country:
- India
Tensions between Mahayuti alliance partners BJP and Shiv Sena escalated at the Thane Municipal Corporation, following a turbulent general body meeting. The friction has led to demands from the BJP, including live telecasts of proceedings, countered by stern warnings from Shiv Sena.
The controversy erupted after the civic administration bypassed the question-and-answer hour, clearing proposals without discussion. BJP corporator Namrata Koli petitioned for mandatory live broadcasts to ensure transparency in decision-making, emphasizing the need for citizen awareness.
Shiv Sena's Pawan Kadam dismissed allegations of unfair fund distribution, defending the contributions of both parties to city projects under Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Additional friction arose from debates over the recital of 'Vande Mataram', leading to warnings of increased aggression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Transparency Sought in Prince Andrew Trade Envoy Papers
Parliament Demands Transparency in Prince Andrew Trade Envoy Scandal
Global Leaders Commemorate Anniversaries and Strengthen Alliances
Pakistan's Senate Condemns Israeli Alliance Plan
Calls for Transparency in Baramati Plane Crash Investigation