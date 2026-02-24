Trump Administration's Balancing Act with China: Trust vs Stability
The Trump administration seeks stable relations with China, but distrust remains, according to Jacob Helberg, Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs. His comments come as President Trump prepares for a visit to China, where he is set to meet with President Xi Jinping.
The Trump administration aims to maintain stable relations with China, despite underlying distrust, according to a senior State Department official.
Jacob Helberg, the Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs, expressed these concerns during a congressional hearing on Tuesday, emphasizing the administration's cautious approach.
This discussion precedes President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to China, where he plans to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping to navigate these complex bilateral ties.
