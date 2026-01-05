KPop Demon Hunters Dominates Critics Choice Awards

Netflix's latest animated blockbuster, KPop Demon Hunters, has made a grand entrance into the 2026 awards season, clinching two prestigious accolades at the Critics Choice Awards. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film was honored with awards for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song.

The musical track, titled 'Golden', secured a victory for Best Original Song. Songwriter EJAE, who voices the lead character Rumi, accepted the award alongside co-writer Mark Sonnenblick. Both were joined on stage by Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, who represent the voices of the fictional K-pop group Huntrix in the movie.

Directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans also took to the stage to accept the Best Animated Feature award, accompanied by members of the voice and singing cast. KPop Demon Hunters, crafted in partnership with Sony Pictures Animation, follows a K-pop girl group as they covertly combat monsters from the underworld. The film has shattered records, becoming Netflix's most-watched title, with its soundtrack dominating the Billboard charts.