Golden Triumphs at National Shooting Championships
Army shooter Ajay Kumar secured the men's 10m air pistol gold at the National Shooting Championships. Karnataka's Jonathan Gavin Antony dominated the sub-youth, youth, and junior categories. Notable performers included Haryana's Shiva Narwal, narrowly missing a podium finish, and Tamil Nadu winning senior trap mixed team gold.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 19:35 IST
Army shooter Ajay Kumar claimed the men's 10m air pistol gold at the National Shooting Championships, edging out strong competition.
Karnataka's Jonathan Gavin Antony swept the sub-youth, youth, and junior categories, showcasing his exceptional talent and focus.
Tamil Nadu's victory in the senior trap mixed team event highlighted the state's shooting prowess as they narrowly defeated Madhya Pradesh.
