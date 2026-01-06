Titan's Golden Surge: Jewellery Division Drives Record Growth

The jewellery and watchmaking giant, Titan Co Ltd, experienced impressive growth in the December quarter of FY26. The company, part of the Tata Group, saw a 40% increase in standalone revenue, primarily fueled by its jewellery sector which accounted for 85% of its business.

The notable growth was attributed to rising average selling prices that compensated for moderate buyer increases. The company's flagship jewellery brand, Tanishq, utilized gold exchange offers to maintain consumer interest despite the high gold price environment.

Additionally, the international market expansion contributed significantly, with the jewellery division achieving an 81% YoY growth in regions including GCC, Singapore, and North America. Titan's shares rose by 0.78% on BSE, reflecting market confidence in its strategic growth initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)