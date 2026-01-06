Left Menu

Titan's Golden Surge: Jewellery Division Drives Record Growth

Titan Co Ltd reported a significant 40% growth in standalone revenue in Q3 FY26, largely due to its jewellery division which saw a 41% growth. This performance was driven by increased average selling prices and successful consumer engagement strategies, despite fluctuating buyer growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 22:21 IST
Titan's Golden Surge: Jewellery Division Drives Record Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The jewellery and watchmaking giant, Titan Co Ltd, experienced impressive growth in the December quarter of FY26. The company, part of the Tata Group, saw a 40% increase in standalone revenue, primarily fueled by its jewellery sector which accounted for 85% of its business.

The notable growth was attributed to rising average selling prices that compensated for moderate buyer increases. The company's flagship jewellery brand, Tanishq, utilized gold exchange offers to maintain consumer interest despite the high gold price environment.

Additionally, the international market expansion contributed significantly, with the jewellery division achieving an 81% YoY growth in regions including GCC, Singapore, and North America. Titan's shares rose by 0.78% on BSE, reflecting market confidence in its strategic growth initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kuki-Zo Council Reaffirms Demand for Separate Administration

Kuki-Zo Council Reaffirms Demand for Separate Administration

 India
2
Green Light for EU-Mercosur Agreement: A Game-Changer in Global Trade

Green Light for EU-Mercosur Agreement: A Game-Changer in Global Trade

 Global
3
Nagaland's New Push for Law Enforcement: Unveiling Infrastructure Upgrades

Nagaland's New Push for Law Enforcement: Unveiling Infrastructure Upgrades

 India
4
Teeing Up Innovation: The Women's Tech-Driven Golf League

Teeing Up Innovation: The Women's Tech-Driven Golf League

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026