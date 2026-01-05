Veteran Actor and Production Controller Kannan Pattambi Dies at 62

Renowned actor and production controller Kannan Pattambi passed away on Sunday night at the age of 62, following treatment for a kidney-related illness. The unfortunate news was confirmed by his elder brother, filmmaker Major Ravi, who revealed that Pattambi took his last breath at around 11:40 p.m. at a private hospital in Kozhikode.

The funeral is scheduled for Monday at 4 p.m. and will take place at his residence in Njanganthiri, Pattambi. Major Ravi conveyed the sad news via a Facebook post in Malayalam, sharing the details of his brother's passing and funeral, along with a heartfelt tribute accompanied by a photo of Pattambi.

Kannan Pattambi was a well-respected figure in the Malayalam film industry, with a career spanning many years. He was actively involved in the industry as both a production controller and an actor, frequently collaborating with his brother Major Ravi, a former Indian Army officer turned filmmaker. Among their notable projects was 'Mission 90 Days,' revolving around Major Ravi's experiences during the investigation of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination. Pattambi also contributed to films starring Mohanlal, including the box office hit 'Pulimurugan,' which became the first Malayalam film to gross over Rs 100 crore.