Remembering Kannan Pattambi: The Pillar Behind Malayalam Cinema

The Malayalam film industry mourns the loss of Kannan Pattambi, a respected production controller and supporting actor, who passed away on Monday. Kannan, recognized widely for his contributions to popular films such as Pulimurugan and Ananthabhadram, was the younger brother of noted director Major Ravi.

Ravi confirmed the sad news on his Facebook page, stating that Kannan passed away at 11.41 pm and that the cremation would be held on Monday at their family residence in Njangattiri, Pattambi. He expressed profound grief over the loss.

Having worked with esteemed directors like Major Ravi and Santosh Sivan, Kannan's expertise in production management was highly regarded. The FEFKA Directors' Union and the Malayalam film fraternity have conveyed deep condolences, honoring his significant role in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)