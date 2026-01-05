Left Menu

Tension Escalates in Jagjeevan Ram Nagar After Stone Pelting Incident on Religious Procession

The situation in Jagjeevan Ram Nagar remains tense but under control following stone pelting by miscreants on an Om Shakti procession, injuring two women. Residents staged a protest demanding justice. Police have heightened security and are investigating, while devotees call for strict action against the attackers.

  Country:
  • India

Tensions ran high in Jagjeevan Ram Nagar after a stone pelting incident targeted an Om Shakti religious procession on Sunday night, leaving two women injured, according to police reports on Monday.

Protesters gathered at the JJ Nagar police station demanding swift action, as authorities ramped up security to prevent potential retaliation from the affected community.

Police launched an investigation following a complaint from resident Shashikumar N., who recounted the attack during the procession between 8:15 PM and 9:00 PM, and called for strict legal action citing previous incidents of violence affecting local religious gatherings.

