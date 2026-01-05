Tension Escalates in Jagjeevan Ram Nagar After Stone Pelting Incident on Religious Procession

Tensions ran high in Jagjeevan Ram Nagar after a stone pelting incident targeted an Om Shakti religious procession on Sunday night, leaving two women injured, according to police reports on Monday.

Protesters gathered at the JJ Nagar police station demanding swift action, as authorities ramped up security to prevent potential retaliation from the affected community.

Police launched an investigation following a complaint from resident Shashikumar N., who recounted the attack during the procession between 8:15 PM and 9:00 PM, and called for strict legal action citing previous incidents of violence affecting local religious gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)