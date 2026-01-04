Vikas Khanna's 'Imaginary Rain': A Cinematic Tribute to Indian Culinary Traditions

Vikas Khanna, the renowned chef-turned-filmmaker, is set to release his new film 'Imaginary Rain' starring Shabana Azmi. Khanna calls directing Azmi the pinnacle of his career, this film explores themes of personal tragedy, rediscovery, and the essence of Indian cuisine.

Based on Khanna's 2023 novel, 'Imaginary Rain' features Azmi as a MasterChef in Manhattan who reconnects with her Indian roots following a personal tragedy. The film also stars Prateik Patil and features music by A R Rahman.

Khanna, also a 'MasterChef India 2026' judge, credits the platform for enhancing the culinary landscape in India. As the show heads into its ninth season, Khanna reflects on its role in reigniting pride in Indian cooking traditions.