Rebellion in Verse: Unearthing Tamil Nadu's Spiritual Renaissance

'Rebellion in Verse: Resistance And Devotion In The Tamil Bhakti Movement' by Raghavan Srinivasan sheds light on the influence of the Tamil Bhakti movement in shaping Indian spiritual traditions. This book highlights how saints from marginalized communities used poetry and personal devotion to challenge the social fabric of their time.

Set to release this month, the book explores the lives of fishermen, hunters, and women devotees, who redefined spiritual authority and democratized religious practices in the sixth century CE. Published by Penguin Random House India, it traces the roots of India's devotional revolution to Tamil Nadu.

The movement, spearheaded by poet-saints like Appar, Sambandar, and Andal, pushed back against Vedic orthodoxy and caste hierarchies, offering a path to spiritual, and social change. 'Rebellion in Verse' is now available for pre-order at Rs 999.

