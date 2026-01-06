Unyielding Devotion: The Ascetic Standing Tall at Magh Mela

In the bustling spiritual atmosphere of Magh Mela, a young sadhu named Shankarpuri is capturing the curiosity of many with his extraordinary vow. For the past seven years, the 26-year-old has not sat or lain down, a testament to his extreme spiritual dedication.

Originating from Bihar's Sitamarhi district, Shankarpuri stands continuously on one foot at the festival, supporting his head on a wooden structure to sleep. His commitment to this lifestyle includes performing all daily routines while standing.

As a centuries-old hub for diverse spiritual practices, Magh Mela continues to draw numerous devotees and ascetics like Shankarpuri, who display profound feats of devotion and discipline, capturing the awe of attendees from across the nation.