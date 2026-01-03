Enhancing Devotion: TTD Embraces Augmented Reality
TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal has proposed the use of augmented and virtual reality technologies to improve devotees' experiences of local temples. Singhal also suggested the development of a mobile app for scanning temple sculptures and a dedicated channel to broadcast their significance, aligning with administrative directives from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
Anil Kumar Singhal, Executive Officer of TTD, advocated the use of virtual and augmented reality to enhance the presentation of the local and affiliated temples' significance.
Singhal highlighted the potential of augmented reality technology to convey the architectural beauty and importance of these temples to devotees, as per a press release.
He recommended exploring a dedicated mobile app for scanning temple images, and proposed an additional TV channel under SVBC to cover unique temple features, while aligning administrative efforts with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's directives on meal distribution.
