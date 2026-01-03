Enhancing Devotion: TTD Embraces Augmented Reality

Anil Kumar Singhal, Executive Officer of TTD, advocated the use of virtual and augmented reality to enhance the presentation of the local and affiliated temples' significance.

Singhal highlighted the potential of augmented reality technology to convey the architectural beauty and importance of these temples to devotees, as per a press release.

He recommended exploring a dedicated mobile app for scanning temple images, and proposed an additional TV channel under SVBC to cover unique temple features, while aligning administrative efforts with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's directives on meal distribution.