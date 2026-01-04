Stone-Pelting Flares Tensions During Devotional Procession
Tensions escalated in Jagjeevan Ram Nagar after stones were thrown at a religious procession, leading to injuries and a protest demanding action. An FIR was filed, with increased security measures in place as investigations continue. Police assure the situation remains under control.
Jagjeevan Ram Nagar was on edge when a peaceful religious procession turned tumultuous. Stones were allegedly hurled at the chariot of a deity during the Sunday night event from the Om Shakti temple, officers reported.
A police officer confirmed the complaint of the pelting and attributed it to miscreants from another community. This unruly act allegedly led to injuries, with a child and a young girl being among the victims.
In response, outraged devotees gathered at the local police station, demanding accountability and FIR registration. With tensions simmering, the area saw heightened security and a visit from Deputy Commissioner Yatish N B. Authorities are committed to identifying the culprits and ensuring public safety.
