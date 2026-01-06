Left Menu

Pune Mourns the Loss of Iconic Leader Suresh Kalmadi

Suresh Kalmadi, a respected senior Congress leader and former Union minister, passed away at 81 in Pune. Known for his strong impact on Pune's development, he held significant roles such as Union Minister of State for Railways and president of the Indian Olympic Association. Tributes from prominent leaders recognized his lasting legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 06-01-2026 10:38 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 10:38 IST
Suresh Kalmadi, a stalwart in Indian politics and a notable figure in Pune's development, passed away at the age of 81. His contributions as a Union Minister of State for Railways and president of the Indian Olympic Association were widely acknowledged by leaders including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and NCP (SP) head Sharad Pawar.

Kalmadi's career, which began as a pilot in the Indian Air Force, spanned decades and carved a significant niche in Pune's political and cultural scenes. Initiatives like the Pune Festival and the Pune International Marathon are part of his legacy, giving Pune both national and international recognition.

Ajit and Sharad Pawar emphasized Kalmadi's commitment to democratic values and public responsibility. Despite facing challenges throughout his career, he remained a resilient leader dedicated to the betterment of society, leaving a legacy that will be remembered with respect.

