Somnath Temple: A Testament to India's Indomitable Spirit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed the historical pain endured by the Somnath temple due to invasions by Mahmud of Ghazni. Modi highlighted the temple as a symbol of resilient Indian civilization, while referencing former PM Jawaharlal Nehru's lack of enthusiasm in 1951 during the temple's reopening.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently addressed the historical struggles faced by the Somnath temple due to invasions, notably by Mahmud of Ghazni 1,000 years ago. Modi portrayed the temple as a symbol of Indian civilization's resilience.
Through a reflective blog post, the prime minister commemorated the temple's enduring spirit despite repeated attacks and emphasized its symbolic importance in representing the enduring Indian cultural identity.
Additionally, Modi subtly critiqued former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for his lack of enthusiasm during the temple's 1951 reopening. Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati expressed appreciation for Modi's sentiments, underscoring the message that the enduring spirit of Somnath cannot be destroyed, regardless of any adversities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Legacy of Resilience: Remembering Eva Schloss
Echoes of Resilience: JNUTA Remembers Campus Assault
Legacy of Resilience: Remembering Eva Schloss, Holocaust Survivor and Educator
Somnath Swabhiman Parv: A Celebration of India's Resilience
Mickey Rourke's Fight for Home: A Tale of Hardship and Resilience