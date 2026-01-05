Left Menu

Echoes of Resilience: JNUTA Remembers Campus Assault

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association commemorates a violent attack on students and faculty that occurred six years ago. Despite the lack of action against the attackers, the association continues its struggle for justice, highlighting the denial of bail for two former students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 20:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) marked the somber anniversary of a violent assault on the university campus six years ago.

The association criticized the JNU administration and Delhi Police for failing to take action against the mob responsible for the attack. They also condemned the authorities for what they describe as complicity and abuse of power in suppressing student voices.

JNUTA, led by Surajit Majumdar, remains determined in their fight for justice, especially as two former students, Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, continue to be denied bail after over five years of imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

