Echoes of Resilience: JNUTA Remembers Campus Assault
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association commemorates a violent attack on students and faculty that occurred six years ago. Despite the lack of action against the attackers, the association continues its struggle for justice, highlighting the denial of bail for two former students.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) marked the somber anniversary of a violent assault on the university campus six years ago.
The association criticized the JNU administration and Delhi Police for failing to take action against the mob responsible for the attack. They also condemned the authorities for what they describe as complicity and abuse of power in suppressing student voices.
JNUTA, led by Surajit Majumdar, remains determined in their fight for justice, especially as two former students, Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, continue to be denied bail after over five years of imprisonment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Venezuela's Deposed Leader Maduro Faces U.S. Justice in New York Court
Double Standards: The Battle for Justice in India's Legal System
Manipur Explosions Reverberate: Anger Flares Amid Calls for Justice
Tragedy Strikes in Latur: Demands for Justice in Student's Mysterious Death
Justice Disparity: Umar Khalid's Bail Denial vs. Gurmeet Ram Rahim's Frequent Parole