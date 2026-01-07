Left Menu

Thiruvizha Jayashankar to Receive 'Harivarasanam' Award

Nagaswaram exponent Thiruvizha Jayashankar has been selected for the Kerala government's 'Harivarasanam' award. The award will be presented on January 14 at Sabarimala. It recognizes contributions to temple art forms and comes with a cash prize. Past recipients include renowned musicians like KJ Yesudas and KS Chitra.

Nagaswaram maestro Thiruvizha Jayashankar is set to be honored with the 'Harivarasanam' award, confirmed Kerala's Devaswom Minister, V N Vasavan. This annual accolade, bestowed before the Makaravilakku festival, acknowledges distinguished musicians committed to preserving temple art traditions.

The award ceremony will take place at the Sannidhanam (temple complex) on January 14, coinciding with the festival day, as stated by Minister Vasavan. The honor includes a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, recognizing Jayashankar's lifelong dedication to the art form.

Meanwhile, the minister reassured that all preparations for the 'Thiruvabharanam' procession and Makaravilakku darshan are complete, promising pilgrims a seamless experience. Additionally, Vasavan addressed queries on the ongoing gold loss probe, citing a satisfactory High Court review.

