Temple Trust Turmoil: Allegations Shake TTD Administration

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the leader of YSRCP, has accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of compromising the integrity of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) by appointing a controversial figure as its chairman. This allegation follows the circulation of an inappropriate video allegedly featuring TTD Chairman B R Naidu.

Reddy asserts that individuals leading the TTD must embody impeccable character and devotion, qualities he claims are lacking in current leadership, which he argues serves political interests. He further alleged that Naidu ignored complaints against the TTD chairman and neglected inquiries into his past conduct.

The TTD chairman refuted the allegations and criticized Reddy, questioning his moral authority on religious matters. The controversy extends to alleged irregularities in ghee priced procurement linked to CM Naidu, raising concerns about temple administration sincerity and integrity.