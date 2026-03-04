Left Menu

Temple Trust Turmoil: Allegations Shake TTD Administration

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized CM N Chandrababu Naidu for appointing individuals with serious allegations as TTD chairman. Reddy's remarks followed a viral video controversy involving TTD Chairman B R Naidu. Allegations include undermining temple sanctity and irregularities in ghee procurement pricing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 04-03-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 18:51 IST
Temple Trust Turmoil: Allegations Shake TTD Administration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the leader of YSRCP, has accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of compromising the integrity of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) by appointing a controversial figure as its chairman. This allegation follows the circulation of an inappropriate video allegedly featuring TTD Chairman B R Naidu.

Reddy asserts that individuals leading the TTD must embody impeccable character and devotion, qualities he claims are lacking in current leadership, which he argues serves political interests. He further alleged that Naidu ignored complaints against the TTD chairman and neglected inquiries into his past conduct.

The TTD chairman refuted the allegations and criticized Reddy, questioning his moral authority on religious matters. The controversy extends to alleged irregularities in ghee priced procurement linked to CM Naidu, raising concerns about temple administration sincerity and integrity.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss: Young Doctor's Life Ends in Suspected Suicide

Tragic Loss: Young Doctor's Life Ends in Suspected Suicide

 India
2
EU Expects Exemption from New U.S. Import Tariffs

EU Expects Exemption from New U.S. Import Tariffs

 Global
3
Swiss International Airlines Launches Special Flight Amid Middle East Conflict

Swiss International Airlines Launches Special Flight Amid Middle East Confli...

 Global
4
Nepal Gears Up for Secure Elections with Robust Security Plan

Nepal Gears Up for Secure Elections with Robust Security Plan

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026