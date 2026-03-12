Left Menu

U.S. Launches New Trade Investigations Targeting Excess Capacity and Forced Labor

The Trump administration has initiated a new trade investigation focusing on excess industrial capacity among 16 major trading partners. Parallelly, a Section 301 probe aims to ban imports linked to forced labor. These investigations could lead to new tariffs as the U.S. seeks to rebuild tariff pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 04:43 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 04:43 IST
The Trump administration has initiated a fresh trade investigation to address excess industrial capacity among 16 key trading partners. This move marks an attempt to rebuild tariff pressure after the Supreme Court dismantled a core component of Trump's tariff policy earlier this year.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer disclosed that the "Section 301" investigation might lead to new tariffs against several countries, including China, the EU, and India. Parallelly, Greer is launching a separate probe targeting forced labor, covering over 60 countries. The aim is to ban imports of goods produced under such conditions, aligning with existing U.S. law.

These developments occur as U.S. officials prepare for high-level trade discussions with China. The probes, designed to uphold trade commitments and address unfair practices, might lead to fresh tariffs while attempting to reduce the U.S. trade deficit.

