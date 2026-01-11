Left Menu

Kate Hudson's Transformation for 'Song Sung Blue'

Actress Kate Hudson shared her experience of gaining 15 pounds for her role in the 2025 musical 'Song Sung Blue'. The film centers around Claire Sardina, played by Hudson, and her real-life partner Mike, in a story about a tribute band. The movie premiered at AFI Fest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:25 IST
Kate Hudson's Transformation for 'Song Sung Blue'
Kate Hudson
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actress Kate Hudson has revealed that she gained 15 pounds for her portrayal of Claire Sardina in the upcoming 2025 musical 'Song Sung Blue'.

Directed by Craig Brewer and featuring Hugh Jackman, the film tells the story of Mike and Claire Sardina, a real-life Milwaukee couple renowned as the 'Lightning & Thunder' Neil Diamond tribute band.

The much-anticipated film had its world premiere at the prestigious AFI Fest on October 26, 2025, at the TCL Chinese Theatre, closing the event with flair and excitement.

TRENDING

1
Outcry Over Canine Massacre: Stray Dogs Poisoned in Hanamkonda

Outcry Over Canine Massacre: Stray Dogs Poisoned in Hanamkonda

 India
2
Severe Cold and Rain Alerts: Schools in Ranchi Shuttered, Tamil Nadu Braces for Downpour

Severe Cold and Rain Alerts: Schools in Ranchi Shuttered, Tamil Nadu Braces ...

 India
3
Strategizing on Iran: Trump's Crucial Briefing

Strategizing on Iran: Trump's Crucial Briefing

 Global
4
Travis Head: The Unstoppable Force of Modern Cricket

Travis Head: The Unstoppable Force of Modern Cricket

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026