Kate Hudson's Transformation for 'Song Sung Blue'

Hollywood actress Kate Hudson has revealed that she gained 15 pounds for her portrayal of Claire Sardina in the upcoming 2025 musical 'Song Sung Blue'.

Directed by Craig Brewer and featuring Hugh Jackman, the film tells the story of Mike and Claire Sardina, a real-life Milwaukee couple renowned as the 'Lightning & Thunder' Neil Diamond tribute band.

The much-anticipated film had its world premiere at the prestigious AFI Fest on October 26, 2025, at the TCL Chinese Theatre, closing the event with flair and excitement.