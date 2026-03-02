International Pride Awards 2026 Launched to Honour Global Champions of LGBTIQ+ Equality

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and ILGA World have announced the second edition of the International Pride Awards, a global initiative recognising courageous leaders, advocates and allies advancing equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ+) people worldwide.

The 2026 award recipients will be revealed on 5 August 2026 during a special event at the WorldPride human rights conference in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Spotlighting Courage and Progress

First established in 2024, the International Pride Awards highlight stories of resilience, solidarity and progress from across the globe. The initiative seeks to amplify the voices of those working — often in hostile or dangerous environments — to promote dignity, inclusion and equal rights.

Despite progress in some regions, significant legal and social barriers remain. According to ILGA World data:

65 countries still criminalise consensual same-sex acts between adults in private.

7 countries impose the death penalty for such acts, with 5 additional countries lacking full legal certainty.

Only 12 countries provide constitutional protection against discrimination based on sexual orientation.

Just 5 countries provide such protection based on gender identity.

Only 1 country protects against discrimination on the basis of gender expression.

No country offers constitutional protection based on sex characteristics.

These realities underscore the urgency of supporting those advocating for change.

2026 Award Categories

The 2026 International Pride Awards will recognise individuals across five categories:

Movement building in the face of hostility

Celebrating diverse lives

Emerging leader

Lifelong pursuit of equality

Extraordinary ally

Award recipients from low- and middle-income countries will also receive grants of US$10,000 to support their ongoing work.

Nominations Open in March 2026

Nominations for the second edition will open from 17 March to 17 April 2026 and can be submitted through the official awards website. UNDP and ILGA World are inviting nominations of individuals whose efforts — from grassroots activism to international advocacy — have significantly advanced equality and inclusion for LGBTIQ+ communities.

An independent Awards Committee composed of experienced LGBTIQ+ campaigners, advocates and human rights leaders will select the recipients.

Leadership Voices on Equality and Inclusion

Mandeep Dhaliwal, Director of the HIV and Health Group at UNDP, emphasised the broader societal importance of inclusion.

“Equality is fundamental to sustainable development. When LGBTIQ+ people are excluded, criminalized or left unprotected, societies as a whole are diminished,” Dhaliwal said.

“The International Pride Awards recognise the individuals who are advancing dignity, justice and inclusion – often in challenging environments – and remind us that inclusive governance and equal opportunity are essential to building resilient, prosperous communities for all.”

Julia Ehrt, Executive Director of ILGA World, highlighted the importance of solidarity at a time of rising division.

“We are proud to work with UNDP in honouring the courageous individuals who are paving the way for progress and change for everyone,” Ehrt said.

“At a time when reactionary powers sow divisions for their own political gains, the International Pride Awards remind us that everyone would be happier in a more equal world. The International Pride Awards honour those who are working every day to get us to this bright, shared, hopeful future.”

Advancing the Principle of Leaving No One Behind

The International Pride Awards aim to provide a global platform for recognising leadership that strengthens movements, promotes dignity and expands opportunity. By amplifying these efforts, the initiative reinforces the principle that sustainable development and human rights progress depend on inclusion — and that no one should be left behind.

For further details or to submit a nomination, visit the International Pride Awards website.