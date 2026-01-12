Golden Globes Shine Spotlight on 'One Battle After Another' and 'Hamnet'

The 2026 Golden Globes, a pivotal event in Hollywood's awards season, spotlighted 'One Battle After Another' and 'Hamnet,' each taking top prizes in their respective categories. 'One Battle' was lauded as the best movie musical or comedy, while 'Hamnet' won best movie drama.

A notable moment came as Timothee Chalamet secured the award for best male actor in a movie musical or comedy, triumphing over seasoned actors like Leonardo DiCaprio and George Clooney. His portrayal of a table tennis player in 'Marty Supreme' earned him this accolade, adding significance to his career.

Beyond individual achievements, the Globes acknowledged international artistry with Brazilian film 'The Secret Agent' claiming the best non-English language film award. In television, 'The Pitt' and 'The Studio' led the pack, while Warner Bros Discovery emerged as the leading media company with a total of nine Globe victories.

