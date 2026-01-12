Left Menu

Golden Globes Shine Spotlight on 'One Battle After Another' and 'Hamnet'

At the Golden Globes, 'One Battle After Another' and 'Hamnet' captured top honors, spotlighting unique narratives and performances. Timothee Chalamet and Jessie Buckley excelled in their categories, while the ceremony highlighted diverse global talent with wins in non-English films and a new award for podcasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 11:12 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 11:12 IST
Golden Globes Shine Spotlight on 'One Battle After Another' and 'Hamnet'

The 2026 Golden Globes, a pivotal event in Hollywood's awards season, spotlighted 'One Battle After Another' and 'Hamnet,' each taking top prizes in their respective categories. 'One Battle' was lauded as the best movie musical or comedy, while 'Hamnet' won best movie drama.

A notable moment came as Timothee Chalamet secured the award for best male actor in a movie musical or comedy, triumphing over seasoned actors like Leonardo DiCaprio and George Clooney. His portrayal of a table tennis player in 'Marty Supreme' earned him this accolade, adding significance to his career.

Beyond individual achievements, the Globes acknowledged international artistry with Brazilian film 'The Secret Agent' claiming the best non-English language film award. In television, 'The Pitt' and 'The Studio' led the pack, while Warner Bros Discovery emerged as the leading media company with a total of nine Globe victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protest for Resettlement: Voices of Manipur's Displaced

Protest for Resettlement: Voices of Manipur's Displaced

 India
2
Anomaly Strikes: India's Trusted PSLV Faces Another Setback

Anomaly Strikes: India's Trusted PSLV Faces Another Setback

 Global
3
Trump Stirs Controversy with Cryptic Post on Venezuela

Trump Stirs Controversy with Cryptic Post on Venezuela

 United States
4
Debate, Education, and Nation-Building: VP Radhakrishnan's Address at JNU

Debate, Education, and Nation-Building: VP Radhakrishnan's Address at JNU

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026