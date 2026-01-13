Illinois Challenges Trump's Enforcement Tactics

In a significant legal move, Illinois has initiated a lawsuit against the Trump administration, claiming the Department of Homeland Security has employed excessively aggressive and unlawful enforcement methods.

According to Governor JB Pritzker, these actions have spread fear and unrest among citizens, particularly in Chicago and its surrounding areas, where uniformed personnel have been active.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, seeks to address what it describes as a 'dangerous use of force' by federal authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)