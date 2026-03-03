Left Menu

Apple TV Pulls the Plug on 'Palm Royale': A Journey Ends

'Palm Royale', a comedy-drama led by Kristen Wiig, has been cancelled by Apple TV after two seasons. The series, set in 1960s Palm Beach, chronicled an ambitious social climber's quest to join the elite. Despite multiple Emmy nominations, the show will no longer continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-03-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 11:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising turn of events, Apple TV has cancelled the Kristen Wiig-led comedy-drama 'Palm Royale' after just two seasons. Sources have confirmed to Variety that the streaming service decided to pull the plug on the high-society dramedy, which premiered on the platform in 2024.

The series, created by Abe Sylvia, starred Wiig as Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons, an ambitious social climber keen on cementing her status among Palm Beach's elite in the 1960s. The ensemble cast featured big names, including Ricky Martin and veteran actor Carol Burnett.

Loosely inspired by Juliet McDaniel's novel 'Mr. and Mrs. American Pie', 'Palm Royale' garnered critical acclaim in its inaugural season, securing 11 Emmy nominations. Despite its success and a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Wiig's performance, the show will not be renewed for another season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

