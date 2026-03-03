Apple TV Pulls the Plug on 'Palm Royale': A Journey Ends

In a surprising turn of events, Apple TV has cancelled the Kristen Wiig-led comedy-drama 'Palm Royale' after just two seasons. Sources have confirmed to Variety that the streaming service decided to pull the plug on the high-society dramedy, which premiered on the platform in 2024.

The series, created by Abe Sylvia, starred Wiig as Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons, an ambitious social climber keen on cementing her status among Palm Beach's elite in the 1960s. The ensemble cast featured big names, including Ricky Martin and veteran actor Carol Burnett.

Loosely inspired by Juliet McDaniel's novel 'Mr. and Mrs. American Pie', 'Palm Royale' garnered critical acclaim in its inaugural season, securing 11 Emmy nominations. Despite its success and a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Wiig's performance, the show will not be renewed for another season.

(With inputs from agencies.)