Jeetendra and Tusshar Kapoor Sell Mumbai Property for Rs 559 Crore

Actor Jeetendra and son Tusshar Kapoor have sold a commercial property in Mumbai's suburb to NTT Group for Rs 559 crore. The property includes a data centre and generator structure in Balaji IT Park. No stamp duty was involved due to a 2024 government resolution.

Jeetendra and Tusshar Kapoor Sell Mumbai Property for Rs 559 Crore
In a significant real estate transaction, veteran actor Jeetendra and his son, Tusshar Kapoor, have sold a sprawling commercial property in suburban Mumbai to the Japanese conglomerate NTT Group for a whopping Rs 559 crore. The sale was confirmed through registration documents shared by a realty consultant on Tuesday.

NTT Global Data Centres purchased over 30,195 square meters of space in Balaji IT Park from Tushar Infra Developers Pvt Ltd and Pantheon Buildcon Pvt Ltd, properties owned by the Kapoor duo. The deal was formalized with a registration on January 9. The purchased property includes a ground-plus-ten-storey building and a four-storey diesel generator structure at the strategically located IT park in Chandivali.

According to an existing government resolution from 2024, the sale is exempt from stamp duty, although a metro cess of Rs 5.59 lakh was paid. Another significant real estate transaction worth Rs 855 crore was reported to have been registered in May 2025 last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

