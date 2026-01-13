Iran's Struggle Amid Protests and International Tensions

The Islamic Republic of Iran is grappling with widespread protests triggered by its deteriorating economy. The response from authorities has been severe, with a deadly crackdown and an internet shutdown to curb dissent.

The protests, which have spread to all 31 provinces, are rooted in economic hardship, exacerbated by sanctions and inflation. Rising staple goods prices and recent changes to subsidized gasoline have fanned the flames of discontent.

As Iran's longstanding alliances waver, global scrutiny of its nuclear ambitions adds to the mounting pressure, raising the stakes in its already tense relationship with the United States.