Towards 2047: India’s Bold Journey to 'Viksit Bharat'

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan outlined a vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 during his address at the NCC Republic Day camp in Delhi. Emphasizing the importance of speed and direction, he encouraged the youth to passionately contribute to the nation's development.

Gen Chauhan stressed that both the country and its citizens must align their paths to achieve this ambitious goal of becoming a prosperous, secure, and capable nation. He described the current era as a 'golden age' or Amrit Kaal for realizing this vision.

Further, he reflected on his own career in the armed forces, emphasizing its respect and honor. He urged the young cadets to embrace challenges and remain resilient. Gen Chauhan's message was clear: the country's destiny in 2047 hinges on the actions and commitments made today.