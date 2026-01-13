Left Menu

Towards 2047: India’s Bold Journey to 'Viksit Bharat'

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan emphasized the importance of direction, speed, and nationalism in achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Speaking at the NCC Republic Day camp, he urged youth to align their paths with national goals, highlighting the significance of the armed forces and their noble profession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 16:40 IST
Towards 2047: India’s Bold Journey to 'Viksit Bharat'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan outlined a vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 during his address at the NCC Republic Day camp in Delhi. Emphasizing the importance of speed and direction, he encouraged the youth to passionately contribute to the nation's development.

Gen Chauhan stressed that both the country and its citizens must align their paths to achieve this ambitious goal of becoming a prosperous, secure, and capable nation. He described the current era as a 'golden age' or Amrit Kaal for realizing this vision.

Further, he reflected on his own career in the armed forces, emphasizing its respect and honor. He urged the young cadets to embrace challenges and remain resilient. Gen Chauhan's message was clear: the country's destiny in 2047 hinges on the actions and commitments made today.

TRENDING

1
JPMorgan Chase Defies Expectations: A Financial Resilience in Volatile Markets

JPMorgan Chase Defies Expectations: A Financial Resilience in Volatile Marke...

 Global
2
ICICI Lombard Faces Earnings Decline Despite Income Surge

ICICI Lombard Faces Earnings Decline Despite Income Surge

 India
3
Historic Change: France's Iconic Agriculture Show Goes Cow-Free

Historic Change: France's Iconic Agriculture Show Goes Cow-Free

 France
4
Delhi Assembly Urgency: Sikh Guru Anniversary Debate Sparks Police Probe

Delhi Assembly Urgency: Sikh Guru Anniversary Debate Sparks Police Probe

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026