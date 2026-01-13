Kerala Minister Stands Firm on Sabarimala Tantri Position Amid Controversies

Kerala Minister V N Vasavan confirmed that there are no immediate plans to replace the tantri of Sabarimala, despite the involvement of Kandararu Rajeevaru, the chief priest, in a gold loss case. The tantri's position remains intact, pending a thorough examination by the Travancore Devaswom Board.

The arrested priest, Rajeevaru, belongs to the esteemed Thazamon family, historically linked to the temple's spiritual duties. This family is deeply rooted in the mythology surrounding Lord Parasurama, making the issue sensitive and significant for the temple community.

Meanwhile, Minister Vasavan revealed that the government intends to appeal a recent Kerala High Court decision that limits the Kerala Devaswom Recruitment Board's authority. This ruling was based on a petition from the Guruvayoor Devaswom Employees Union Congress, challenging the recruitment process for temple and educational roles.