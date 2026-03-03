Sabarimala Gold Loss Mystery: Former TDB President Questioned by ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) interrogated former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president N Vasu on Tuesday. This questioning falls under the purview of an investigation into the alleged gold 'loss' related to money laundering at the Sabarimala temple, officials revealed.

Vasu, previously detained by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the incident, is currently out on statutory bail. His questioning comes as the Kerala High Court-supervised SIT continues its probe. The investigation has already seen former administrative officers and noted personalities like actor Jayaram examined by the ED.

The money laundering case, filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) this year, stems from allegations of gold misappropriation from sacred deities and temple structures. This intricate probe underscores a significant judicial and investigative effort to unravel potential financial misconduct linked to the revered Sabarimala shrine.

