TDB Backs Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Project to Strengthen Critical Mineral Supply

The Government of India is accelerating efforts to secure critical mineral resources and promote sustainable technologies as part of its broader clean energy and self-reliance strategy. In this direction, the Technology Development Board (TDB) under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) has extended financial support to MiniMines Cleantech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. for the project titled “Sustainable Recycling of the Waste Lithium-ion Batteries.”

The initiative focuses on commercialising an indigenous, zero-discharge battery recycling and critical mineral refining technology designed to recover valuable materials such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese from end-of-life lithium-ion batteries. These recovered minerals will be processed into battery-grade salts that can be reused in the manufacturing of new batteries and clean energy technologies.

The project is expected to significantly enhance India’s domestic capacity for recovering critical minerals through advanced recycling methods. By doing so, it aims to reduce the country’s dependence on imports, strengthen supply chains for energy storage technologies, and support India’s transition toward a cleaner and more sustainable energy ecosystem.

MiniMines Cleantech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. has established itself as the first R4 category recycler in India offering comprehensive end-to-end solutions for the management of end-of-life lithium-ion batteries. This includes Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) services, which help manufacturers and stakeholders comply with environmental regulations for battery waste management.

At the core of the company’s technology is a proprietary process called Hybrid Hydrometallurgy™, an advanced recycling method designed to work across multiple lithium-ion battery chemistries and form factors. The process incorporates efficient black mass recovery and post-processing techniques that minimise energy consumption, reduce emissions, and maximise material recovery.

Through this system, the company claims to achieve metal recovery rates of up to 99 percent, making it one of the most efficient and environmentally sustainable battery recycling solutions currently being developed in the country.

The entire recycling process—from pre-assessment, collection, and segregation of battery waste to mechanical processing and advanced post-processing stages such as extraction, selective separation, and beneficiation—has been indigenously designed and patented by the company. This indigenous innovation significantly reduces India’s reliance on imported recycling technologies, specialised equipment, and critical raw materials.

Additionally, the project promotes the concept of urban mining, which involves recovering valuable metals and minerals from discarded products and waste streams within cities. This approach not only reduces environmental risks associated with battery waste but also creates a new domestic source of critical materials required for energy storage and electric mobility technologies.

Under the project supported by TDB, MiniMines Cleantech Solutions plans to scale up its current operations into a fully integrated commercial facility capable of processing a wide range of battery chemistries. The facility will produce high-purity battery materials, including lithium carbonate and cobalt sulphate, which meet international industry standards.

These recovered materials are expected to supply both domestic manufacturers and global markets, further strengthening India’s position in the rapidly expanding battery value chain.

Highlighting the significance of the initiative, Shri Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary of the Technology Development Board, emphasised the strategic importance of developing indigenous recycling technologies.

He stated that the recovery and refining of critical minerals from end-of-life batteries is vital for strengthening India’s energy security and clean technology ecosystem. According to him, the project represents a crucial step in promoting sustainable recycling solutions that can reduce import dependence, advance circular economy practices, and support the goals of the National Critical Minerals Mission.

A representative of MiniMines Cleantech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. also expressed appreciation for the support provided by TDB, noting that the financial assistance would help accelerate the commercial deployment of the company’s innovative recycling technology.

The company highlighted that the project will enable the large-scale recovery of critical battery materials through environmentally sustainable processes, supporting both industrial growth and environmental protection.

Overall, the initiative marks an important milestone in building a self-reliant and technology-driven ecosystem for critical mineral recovery in India. By enabling efficient extraction of valuable metals from discarded lithium-ion batteries, the project aligns with national priorities such as Aatmanirbhar Bharat, circular economy adoption, and the development of sustainable energy infrastructure.

As India expands its electric mobility, renewable energy storage, and advanced manufacturing sectors, initiatives like this are expected to play a crucial role in ensuring a stable and sustainable supply of critical minerals for the future.