Kerala High Court Demands TDB's Financial Transparency for Ayyappa Conclave

The Kerala High Court has instructed the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to present detailed records of revenue and expenditure from the Global Ayyappa Conclave held in 2025. The court seeks clarity on financial management, noting issues from an independent audit and requiring full disclosure from TDB by March 6, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 02-03-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 19:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Monday mandated the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to produce comprehensive records of revenue and expenditure for the Global Ayyappa Conclave organized in September 2025.

This directive follows concerns raised from an independent auditor's report highlighting financial inconsistencies.

The court demanded full financial disclosure by March 6, 2026, to ensure transparency and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

