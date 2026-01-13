Left Menu

Tragedy on Makar Sankranti: Dangerous Kite Strings Endanger Lives

A youth in Bhubaneswar was critically injured by a banned Chinese kite string on the eve of Makar Sankranti. This incident led police to conduct raids on traders selling the illegal threads despite prior warnings. Authorities are intensifying awareness efforts to prevent further accidents.

A young man suffered critical injuries in Bhubaneswar when a banned Chinese kite string cut through his throat on the eve of Makar Sankranti. The event spurred police action, including market raids, to confiscate the hazardous manja threads that remain on sale despite prohibitions.

The incident, which occurred in the Pokhariput area, injured the youth severely as he was traveling on a scooter. He sustained deep cuts to his throat and hurt his fingers trying to remove the sharp thread. Initially treated at Capital Hospital, he was later transferred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as his condition continued to be critical.

Following the alarming incident, police across Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Puri have intensified efforts to raise awareness about the dangers of using banned kite strings during Makar Sankranti. Puri City DSP Prasant Kumar Sahu highlighted the use of mobile vans for educational campaigns, while Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo stated that future violations would be treated as criminal offenses equivalent to weapon usage. Kite flying holds cultural significance during the festival across India.

