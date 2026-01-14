Semenyo and Cherki Shine as Man City Bests Newcastle in League Cup Semi

Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo continued his impressive form by scoring his second goal in just as many appearances, aiding his team in securing a 2-0 victory against Newcastle United in the League Cup semi-final first leg.

Semenyo completed his move from Bournemouth for 65 million pounds this month and made an immediate impact by converting Jeremy Doku's cross in the 53rd minute. Although another Semenyo goal was annulled due to a close offside check, his performance has been notable. Rayan Cherki ensured a 2-0 finish with a stoppage-time shot, silencing Newcastle's home support.

Newcastle, last season's domestic silverware winners, now face an uphill battle to make it to the final. Despite several promising attempts from players like Bruno Guimaraes and Yoane Wissa, they fell short, marking a crucial moment in City's journey to their first League Cup final since 2021.