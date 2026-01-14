Left Menu

Bridging Cultures Through Cuisine: Padma Lakshmi's Culinary Call to Unity

Padma Lakshmi addresses the current 'dark period' in the US and through her new cookbook 'Padma's All American', aims to foster cultural connections. Drawing from immigrant communities, she hopes her recipes inspire curiosity and dialogue, combating division with shared human values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 14-01-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 10:29 IST
Bridging Cultures Through Cuisine: Padma Lakshmi's Culinary Call to Unity

Indian-American TV personality and food expert Padma Lakshmi voiced her concerns over the current "dark period" in the U.S., hoping her latest book will inspire communities to connect amidst rising anti-immigrant sentiment. Her newest cookbook, 'Padma's All American', celebrates America's culinary and immigrant diversity.

Chronicling personal stories and recipes from various immigrant and Indigenous communities, Lakshmi believes her book can ignite curiosity about diverse cultures. Speaking at an Asia Society event, she emphasized the importance of fostering understanding during these challenging times.

Lakshmi hopes her recipes will entice readers to explore the backgrounds of the people behind them, promoting unity and shared human values. She seeks to bridge cultural gaps, encouraging open dialogue and connection across diverse backgrounds.

TRENDING

1
Science Update: White Dwarf Phenomenon, SatCom Advancements, ISRO Challenges

Science Update: White Dwarf Phenomenon, SatCom Advancements, ISRO Challenges

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: The Duel Between Tradition and Innovation

Sports Highlights: The Duel Between Tradition and Innovation

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes as Crane Falls on Thai Passenger Train

Tragedy Strikes as Crane Falls on Thai Passenger Train

 Thailand
4
Health Sector Shifts: AI, Taxes, and Strategic Acquisitions

Health Sector Shifts: AI, Taxes, and Strategic Acquisitions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026