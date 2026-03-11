Heatwave Alert: Western, Northern Cape Brace for 42°C Temperatures

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a heatwave warning for parts of the Western Cape and Northern Cape, cautioning residents to prepare for very hot to extremely hot conditions throughout the week.

The heatwave began on Monday and is expected to persist until Friday, with temperatures forecast to reach between 36°C and 42°C in several areas.

High-Pressure System Driving Extreme Heat

According to SAWS, the extreme temperatures are being driven by a strong, slow-moving high-pressure system in the upper atmosphere.

Such systems cause descending air that warms as it sinks, resulting in significantly higher temperatures at ground level. The weather pattern is also being accompanied by offshore wind flow along South Africa’s western coastline, further intensifying the heat.

Western and Northern Cape Hardest Hit

Meteorologists warned that the coastal areas and adjacent interior regions of the Northern Cape and western parts of the Western Cape will experience the most severe heat.

The hottest conditions are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, particularly across western areas of both provinces.

By Tuesday, the heatwave is also expected to spread to parts of the Central Karoo and Little Karoo.

Health Risks Linked to Prolonged Heat

SAWS cautioned that prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures can pose serious health risks.

Residents may face increased chances of:

Dehydration

Heat exhaustion

Heat stroke

Authorities are urging the public to take precautions, particularly vulnerable groups such as elderly people, infants and young children.

Safety Measures to Reduce Heat-Related Illness

To minimise health risks during the heatwave, the South African Weather Service recommends the following precautions:

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Limit outdoor activities, especially between 12:00 and 15:00, the hottest part of the day.

Wear loose, light-coloured clothing to help regulate body temperature.

Stay in shaded or well-ventilated areas whenever possible.

Check on vulnerable individuals, including the elderly and babies.

Never leave children or animals in parked cars, even briefly.

Avoid strenuous physical activity during peak heat hours.

Weather Service Monitoring Conditions

SAWS said it will continue closely monitoring the weather system and provide updates if conditions change.

Residents and local authorities are encouraged to follow official weather advisories and warnings from reliable sources to stay informed and safe during the heatwave.