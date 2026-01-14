Empowering Women: A Dravidian Model in Tamil Nadu

Senior DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran, speaking on Wednesday, highlighted a stark contrast between Tamil Nadu and North India in terms of educational opportunities for women. As he participated in an event led by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Maran emphasized the 'Dravidian Model' governance of M.K. Stalin, which aims to provide 'everything for everyone'.

Maran criticized the traditional expectations placed on women in North India, where they are often confined to domestic roles. In contrast, he noted that in Tamil Nadu, young girls are encouraged to pursue education and career opportunities, a societal shift that he views as crucial for the state's development.

He further emphasized that the progressive approach of Tamil Nadu has attracted global companies to Chennai, drawn by a populace educated in both Tamil and English. In Maran's words, the advancement of women is synonymous with the advancement of Tamil Nadu itself.

(With inputs from agencies.)