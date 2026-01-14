Left Menu

Ukrainian UAV Strike Hits Tankers in Black Sea

Russia's defense ministry reported an attack on two oil tankers in the Black Sea by Ukrainian UAVs. The incident occurred near Anapa, involving a tanker chartered by U.S. oil major Chevron. Verification of the report is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-01-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 18:01 IST
Ukrainian UAV Strike Hits Tankers in Black Sea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

An attack on two oil tankers in the Black Sea was executed by Ukrainian strike UAVs, according to a statement from Russia's defense ministry on Wednesday. The incident took place around 100 kilometers from the city of Anapa, located in Russia's Krasnodar region.

Among the affected vessels was a tanker chartered by U.S. oil giant Chevron. The assault occurred as the tankers were heading towards a terminal on the Russian coastline. Details surrounding the attack remain under scrutiny as Reuters was unable to verify the incident at the time of reporting.

The involvement of prominent industry operators has elevated tensions in the region, prompting concerns over potential disruptions in oil supplies and broader geopolitical ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi’s E-Rickshaw Registration Drive: A Push for Safer Roads

Delhi’s E-Rickshaw Registration Drive: A Push for Safer Roads

 India
2
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz: A Toss for Triumph in the Women's Premier League

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz: A Toss for Triumph in the Women's Premier Lea...

 Global
3
Madhya Pradesh: A Beacon of Efficient Governance Through Modi's Vision

Madhya Pradesh: A Beacon of Efficient Governance Through Modi's Vision

 India
4
Tragic Drowning of Zubeen Garg: A Closer Look at the Events Leading to His Death

Tragic Drowning of Zubeen Garg: A Closer Look at the Events Leading to His D...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026