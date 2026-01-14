Ukrainian UAV Strike Hits Tankers in Black Sea

An attack on two oil tankers in the Black Sea was executed by Ukrainian strike UAVs, according to a statement from Russia's defense ministry on Wednesday. The incident took place around 100 kilometers from the city of Anapa, located in Russia's Krasnodar region.

Among the affected vessels was a tanker chartered by U.S. oil giant Chevron. The assault occurred as the tankers were heading towards a terminal on the Russian coastline. Details surrounding the attack remain under scrutiny as Reuters was unable to verify the incident at the time of reporting.

The involvement of prominent industry operators has elevated tensions in the region, prompting concerns over potential disruptions in oil supplies and broader geopolitical ramifications.

